Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/3/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/19/2024 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating.
- 9/3/2024 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “hold” rating.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
