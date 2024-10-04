Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/3/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2024 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “hold” rating.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 115,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 38,550 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

