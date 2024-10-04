Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for InspireMD (NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE: NSPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2024 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – InspireMD had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

9/15/2024 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/7/2024 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NSPR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,752. InspireMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.91.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares during the quarter. InspireMD accounts for 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 10.08% of InspireMD worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

