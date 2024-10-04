Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/2/2024 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $208.00.

9/27/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $197.00 to $215.50. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $205.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $208.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $209.26. The company has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Get T-Mobile US Inc alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after purchasing an additional 567,390 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.