Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCONGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 6.1 %

RCON opened at $2.91 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

