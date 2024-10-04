Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Down 6.1 %
RCON opened at $2.91 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.
About Recon Technology
