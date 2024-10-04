Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $123,200.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,960.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $120,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RXRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,838,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.