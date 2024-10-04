Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 58,589,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 57,523,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.

About Red Rock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.