Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.43 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.71). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.76), with a volume of 26,292 shares traded.

Redcentric Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.36 million, a PE ratio of -6,575.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57.

Redcentric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redcentric

Redcentric Company Profile

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £52,229.76 ($69,863.24). 22.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

