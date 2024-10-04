Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.07. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

