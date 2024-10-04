Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $106.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

