Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,735 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HNI by 184.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 66,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,593. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

