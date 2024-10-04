Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 329,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after buying an additional 182,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after buying an additional 88,886 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 73,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 65,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HTLF opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

