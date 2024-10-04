Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 57,600 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of McEwen Mining worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,885 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE MUX opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

