Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after buying an additional 348,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,785,000 after acquiring an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after acquiring an additional 536,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.