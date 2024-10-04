Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,196,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

