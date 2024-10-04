Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

OIH opened at $298.46 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $262.18 and a 12 month high of $354.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.56 and a 200 day moving average of $312.03.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

