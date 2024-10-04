Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.