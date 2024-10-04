Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 931,248 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,954,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,332 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,170,104 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOSS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.