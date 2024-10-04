Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,264 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,091.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,312 shares of company stock worth $3,779,250. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.40. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

