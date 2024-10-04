Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BrightSpire Capital worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2,407.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $715.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.89. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.36%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.