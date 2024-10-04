Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,663 shares of company stock worth $1,882,930. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Cavco Industries stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.31 and a 200-day moving average of $380.73. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $444.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

