Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of LexinFintech worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 199,824 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech Price Performance

NASDAQ LX opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

