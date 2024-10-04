Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ranger Energy Services news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $95,742.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of RNGR opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $269.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.49. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.63.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNGR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNGR

About Ranger Energy Services

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.