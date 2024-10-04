Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $33.86 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

