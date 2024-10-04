Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWD opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $190.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

