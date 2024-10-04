Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 151,679 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.20% of Laird Superfood worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSF opened at $5.21 on Friday. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Laird Superfood ( NYSEAMERICAN:LSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

