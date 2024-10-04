Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 6,100 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $70.54 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

