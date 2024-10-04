Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Zynex worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the first quarter worth $137,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 45.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 108,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 56.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $64,906.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $599,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZYXI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Zynex’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

