Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Vivid Seats worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 836,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 631,530 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $4,424,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $697.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

