Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agora by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut Agora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.63 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Agora Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora Profile

(Free Report)

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.