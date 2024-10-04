Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,102 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

CRWS opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Crafts

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Zenon S. Nie bought 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $56,477.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,593.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zenon S. Nie purchased 11,915 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,477.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,294 shares in the company, valued at $380,593.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 10,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,213.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,082.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $143,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

