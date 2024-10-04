Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,896 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 793,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.99. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $953.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

