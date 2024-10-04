Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 621,382 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,226,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.86% of 23andMe worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 340,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 34,321 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,397,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 252,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ME opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.20. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 317.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%.

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of 23andMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ME

About 23andMe

(Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.