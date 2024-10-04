Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 661,900 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 923,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 7,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX opened at $1.89 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.92.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

