Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

