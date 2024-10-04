Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at $2,052,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $38,952,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth $9,208,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at $7,366,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,537,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Loar Price Performance

LOAR opened at $71.00 on Friday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

