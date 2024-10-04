RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $279.00 and last traded at $277.90, with a volume of 21093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.60.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.57.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $1,060,400. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,282,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

