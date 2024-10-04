RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Shares Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.03. 5,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 47,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RenovoRx from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

