Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,480.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Repay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

