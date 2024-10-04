Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average is $152.37. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

