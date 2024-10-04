Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Republic Services stock opened at $201.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $141.56 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.77.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

