Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RPM International Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.62. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $129.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 193.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 22.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.