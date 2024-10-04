Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 4th (ALL, ANF, CHRD, CNX, CRK, DINO, DPZ, DTM, GBTG, GDEN)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 4th:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $175.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $53.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $510.00 to $470.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $174.00 to $185.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $302.00 to $348.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $141.00 to $154.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $307.00 to $293.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $417.00 to $440.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $67.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.