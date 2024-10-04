Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 4th (ALL, ANF, CHRD, CNX, CRK, DINO, DPZ, DTM, GBTG, GDEN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 4th:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $175.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $53.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $510.00 to $470.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $174.00 to $185.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $302.00 to $348.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $141.00 to $154.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $307.00 to $293.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $417.00 to $440.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $67.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

