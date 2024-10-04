Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH):

10/1/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

8/21/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 98,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 487,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,733.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

