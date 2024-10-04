Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BIOLASE (BIOL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BIOLASE (NASDAQ: BIOL):

10/3/2024 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – BIOLASE had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $0.40 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – BIOLASE had its price target lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.50 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2024 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/24/2024 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – BIOLASE had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $0.40 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BIOL remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 280,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,403. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $517,808.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOL Free Report ) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

