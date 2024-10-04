Research Analysts Set Expectations for WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

WEC opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 199,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 934,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

