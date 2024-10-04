Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lamb Weston (LW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) in the last few weeks:
- 10/4/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.8 %
LW stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston
In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $42,518,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2,989.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 361,305 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
