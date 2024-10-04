Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lamb Weston (LW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) in the last few weeks:

10/4/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.8 %

LW stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Lamb Weston Holdings Inc alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $42,518,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2,989.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 361,305 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

