Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX):

10/2/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $162.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.