Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

10/1/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $735.00 to $760.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2024 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2024 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2024 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $800.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $710.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $706.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $725.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $675.08 and a 200-day moving average of $647.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

