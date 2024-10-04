ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $5.60. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 54,097 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RSLS

ReShape Lifesciences Trading Down 7.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 208.37% and a negative net margin of 112.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

About ReShape Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.