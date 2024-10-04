Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.35 ($3.39) and traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.16). Restore shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.21), with a volume of 240,033 shares.

Restore Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 253.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35.

Restore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Restore

In related news, insider Charles Skinner purchased 100,000 shares of Restore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($374,531.84). In other Restore news, insider Charles Skinner acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £280,000 ($374,531.84). Also, insider Dan Baker acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,190 ($10,955.06). 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

