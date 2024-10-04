Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.35 ($3.39) and traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.16). Restore shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.21), with a volume of 240,033 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 253.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.
